Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Makes $56,000 Donation to United Way

The bank's corporate gift is the nonprofit organization's largest of its annual campaign

Since its founding in 1960, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has partnered with United Way of Santa Barbara County to provide critical human care services for local residents. Through annual campaigns, employees generously donate a portion of their salaries to help make a positive difference in their neighborhoods.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust provides a 50-percent matching gift of employee contributions each year and, in 2008, the bank’s corporate gift exceeded $56,000 — the largest United Way received.

“I’m proud of our employees and the bank for our long-term commitment to being community leaders,” George Leis, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s president and CEO, said in presenting the check to United Way.

“In addition to their financial gifts, our employees are tireless volunteers and active participants with a number of local nonprofit organizations on an on-going basis.”

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 29 offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is a division of Pacific Capital Bank N.A., a nationally chartered regional bank that operates three primary businesses: community banking, commercial and wealth management; and income tax refund products.

Brian Kerstiens is a community relations specialist at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.