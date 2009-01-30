Santa Barbara County Discounts All Pet Adoptions for February

To encourage people to open their hearts and share the love this February, County Animal Services will discount all pet adoptions for the entire month.

Dog and cat adoption fees will be lowered by $10 and rabbit adoptions will be discounted by $5. During February, dog adoptions will be $65, cat adoptions will be $45 and rabbit adoptions will drop to $15.

Adoption fees include all vaccines, veterinary examination, spay or neuter surgery, and a wonderful companion animal.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ shelters have been bursting at the seams for well over a year. Santa Barbara County residents are urged to visit your local animal shelter and find your perfect match. There are currently nearly 1,000 animals in their care.

“Our staff and volunteers work very hard to find loving homes for our animals,” said Jan Glick, director of animal services. “We are asking the public to ‘Share the Love’ with a shelter animal and hope that more people will consider opening their hearts to adopting a pet.”

All three county shelters are open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Santa Barbara Shelter is located at 5473 Overpass Road; the Lompoc Shelter at 1501 West Central; and the Santa Maria Animal Center at 548 West Foster Road.

Michele Mickiewicz is the public information officer for Santa Barbara County Public Health.

