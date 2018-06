Unitarian Society Hosts Cello and Piano Chamber Music Concert

Pianist Natasha Kislenko and cellist Alicja Dutkiewicz will be presenting a chamber music program featuring works by Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and Fauré on Saturday evening at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara.

Dutkiewicz is one of the most internationally successful Polish musicians of her generation. Born in Warsaw into a distinguished family of musicians, she came to the United States in 1987 to continue her music education and graduated from the Eastman School of Music and then earned her master’s degree in cello performance at USC

Kislenko is a faculty member at UCSB as well as the Music Academy of the West. She graduated from the prestigious Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory and later earned a doctorate at Stony Brook University. She made her debut recital at Carnegie Hall after taking the Grand Prix in the Missouri Southern International Piano Competition at Joplin, Mo. Kislenko serves the Unitarian Society as its pianist/organist and often performs as a soloist and in chamber music ensembles.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St. Donations of $15 are requested, $10 for seniors or students.

For more information, call John Warnock at 805.965.4235.