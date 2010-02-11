Sarah Ettman-Sterner: Creepy, Crawly — and Toxic — Nightmare of a Bed

One of the most important furnishings in your home may be hazardous to your health

I recently developed a heightened awareness about hidden dangers burrowed deep in my “happy place,” which used to be my plush, pillow-top, king-size mattress atop my wooden sleigh bed.

It all started last year, when I worked on a public service campaign and video to generate awareness about flame-retardant chemicals, aka PBDEs, in things such as children’s pajamas, furniture and beds.

I learned my bed was a toxic wasteland, brimming with cancer-causing chemicals designed to prevent me from burning alive like Joan of Arc.

According to the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Bureau of Electronic Appliance Repair, Home Furnishings and Thermal Insulation, “The bureau requires manufacturers to make upholstered furniture and bedding products sold in California flame-retardant. In the event of a residential fire, these products act as a significant fuel source and are difficult to extinguish once ignited. The bureau measures flame retardance in accordance with flammability standards developed by the bureau or the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”

Flammability standards, called technical bulletins — in particular TB 117 — “pertain to upholstered furniture and bedding products sold in California.”

Like most ordinary consumers, I was clueless that my mattress carried a tag indicating it was manufactured under TB 117. By the time I completed work on the Web site and video PSA pointing out how vulnerable young children are to PBDE exposure in their flame-resistant jammies and beds, I was, well, feeling a bit burned.

Driven to action, I went to war on my own home. I checked my furniture, pillows, all mattresses and bedding. The evil TB 117 “do not remove under penalty” tag and associated chemical had infiltrated our humble abode.

Do yourself a favor and look at your sofa, upholstered furniture, mattress and pillow — and check for the TB 117 label signifying that you’ve been “tagged” by toxic flame-resistant chemicals.

Situation critical, I need a new mattress, like — yesterday. Mine was more than 10 years old, felt like a mini-mountain range — and was covered in chemicals. Then, I fell prey to the Sit ‘N Sleep commercials with the talking dust mites who whine, “You’re killing me Laaaarrry!”

“If you haven’t seen our new Sit ‘N Sleep commercial, I mention that over a period of eight years your mattress can almost double in weight due to (and I know this is a bit disgusting, but knowledge is power) sweat, dead skin and all the mites who move into your mattress to dine there,” Sit ‘N Sleep president Larry Miller said.

The irritating dust-mite commercial spots are a highly effective marketing tool. If you need more proof of what’s alive in your bed besides you — bed bugs, dead skin, dust mites and toxic chemicals — a must-see is “Mattress Recycler,” the fall 2009 season opener for Dirty Jobs on the Discovery Channel. Host Mike Rowe’s humorous/repulsive look at the anatomy of a used mattress and the recycling process may take the prize for motivating viewers to high-tail it to the nearest store to find a fresh replacement.

Worked for me! I made multiple visits to nearly every mattress retailer in Santa Barbara and Goleta. As I pretended my new fun career was “mattress tester,” I bounced, rolled, writhed and laid still for the required five to 10 minutes to get a feel for what was comfortable. Heck, the whole family got into it. One son actually caught a nap while testing. The other did “the worm” next to me so I could learn about motion control design. My husband the engineer checked out form and function.

I read all of the descriptions, signs, brochures and consumer Internet ratings. I examined samples of mattress and box-spring guts — the coils look like torture devices. All I did was get confused by the jargon each brand is known for, including coil count, inner springs, visco memory foam, convoluted foam, synthetic latex, edge support and “titanium support band.”

And there it was, that omnipresent tag with TB 117 on it, signaling that a consumer won’t flame-on because of the protection of state and federal regulations. Unknown to you, me and our children, there is a serious trade-off: To be flame-proof comes at a cost to your well-being. The threat of exposure to poisonous substances in what’s supposed to be, according to one major manufacturer, the place that “will help you get a better six hours of sleep.”

Was there a product out there that was less noxious, or dare I say it, made of naturally flame-resistant materials? Is it too much to ask that said bed be on a foundation of wood, not cardboard, cheap metal and paper, destined — like a mattress — for planned obsolescence, landing in the landfill after less than a decade of use? How about — now I’m pushing the envelope — an affordable price with a 20-year manufacturer warranty?

Happily, the answer to my burning questions was yes, times four. I didn’t even need to drive to Los Angeles, making matters worse by increasing the carbon footprint of my search. I found Santa Barbara Mattress featuring Natura environmentally friendly, green and organic products.

The company showroom has a wide variety of traditional brands and eco-models. Natura offers products in soy-based foam, natural “green” talalay latex from real, sustainable rubber trees, and a certified-organic variety. The padding is made from wool. The ticking is mostly natural fibers such as cotton and bamboo.

You can try these well-made, comfortable, body temperature-regulating beds side by side with name brands to make an informed decision. Natura products are some of the few available today that are mold-, dust mite- and allergen-resistant. In addition, they sell organic cotton sheets, natural latex pillows, mattress pads and toppers — all designed to create a healthy sleep environment.

The sales team at Santa Barbara Mattress took the time to explain the features, functions and benefits — using facts, not fancy buzz words; common sense, not pressure to make a sales quota. As an independent mattress retailer, it offers competitive pricing, and it will deliver the same day and remove your old bed with good ol’ attention to detail and courteous customer service. What a concept.

I found out that I can afford a new bed and get back to healthy sleep. No more tossing and turning. My happy place is back. Here’s to catching some decent, green ZZZs.

— Green Hawk interactive producer Sarah Ettman-Sterner focuses on current environmental trends and marine-related topics. A member of the Society for Environmental Journalists, she provided the “voice” for Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society for more than a decade. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .