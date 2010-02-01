Daniel Petry: Obama Speech Nothing More Than a Childish Rant

God help us all as we endure this man-boy who hasn't learned to play nice with others

I recently treated myself to a form of self-abuse, and it wasn’t even pleasurable. I watched President Barack Obama’s entire State of the Union speech. I saw a petulant man-boy arrogantly pontificating to the nation. At times, it was akin to seeing a helpless mother watch her spawn throw themselves to the floor and scream and thrash about just to get their way. I could have held my tongue if it were only a spoiled, rotten child — but it wasn’t. It was the president of the United States, for heaven’s sake.

I can certainly put up with a president who is a fair-minded progressive. What I saw was a megalomaniac take off his disguise to reveal the hideous ego that has been covered with the thin veneer of a carefully manufactured intellectual.

Folks, we have seen this type of person throughout our lives. A playground bully. A demagogue. The teacher’s pet who smiles at you and then stabs you in the back. An intellectual, with no experience, who has never run a business, been responsible for a payroll or managed anything larger than a checkbook. A man who has the resume of a college-educated, sign-carrying ACORN member picketing some poor slob’s house. A front man who has been able to fake his way into the White House. A man who is governing against the people.

He wants to turn you against all business, vilify the banking industry, and pit the people against investors, the poor against the middle class, the Senate against the House, the House Democrats among themselves, and on and on. He is divisive and can’t unite. He’s a failure as a leader.

When I hear a brat tell me he is “just stating the facts,” I only hear a petulant, immature boy who dreads audience participation. When he looks at his polling numbers, I can just see him ranting in the White House, throwing a tantrum, screaming that they just don’t understand that it isn’t his fault, that don’t they know he is the Chosen One.

The amazing fact here is that this child’s party has total control over the Senate and the House. He can get anything he wants. If not, then he has only one person to blame — himself. His hacks effectively rule as modern-day divas who can’t resist telling us commoners, “Let them eat cake.” Or, as he says, “Just sit down and shut up.” He thinks he’s better than you or me when, in fact, he is far from it.

Yet he still doesn’t get what he wants. So what does he do? He makes whiny speeches. He is angry with everybody. He hides behind his office and fails to engage his opponents or answer questions. Unless, of course, they are planted with reporters. He points fingers, denigrates those who say no to him, uses the power of his office to intimidate, blames others for his perceived problems and issues one executive order after another to get around these ignorant meanies.

He is an overindulged boy lashing out at everyone around him for having the gall to deny him his destiny. All the while making speeches that are so panderingly narcissistic that we have gotten to the point where we count how many times he says “I.”

I watched the face of Vice President Joe Biden and could clearly read his mind as he sat there and thought, “My God. What have we done? Will someone please get me out of here?”

He uses the coward’s tactic of attacking people he knows have too much class to strike back. That’s exactly what he did with the Supreme Court justices when he attacked them for actually protecting the First Amendment. How dare them? And then when a man of true intellect simply shakes his head and mouths to himself the words “not true,” he unleashes his Kool-Aid drinking minions to try to malign this judge and the Supreme Court. It frustrates him that there is a branch of the government that will thoughtfully consider the real constitutionality of anything he proposes.

I watched Sen. Charles Schumer, following the dear leader’s example, actually get up, lean over and angrily clap in the faces of the Supreme Court judges. I could almost hear that fool yelling, “Yeah, take that, you bastards!” True dignity and statesmanship on display.

As the camera pans back to him, Obama assumes his classic Benito Mussolini pose, nose high in the air, and begins his lecture where he left off by blasting 70 percent of the American public for not buying the global warming hoax.

When a branch of government refuses to heed him, he, like a petty banana republic dictator, simply says to heck with you, I’m just going to do it by executive order.

The last eight minutes or so of this Fidel Castro-like lecture was dangerously dysfunctional. Here’s an example: “Now, I know that some in my own party will argue that we can’t address the deficit or freeze government spending when so many are still hurting, and I agree, which is why this freeze won’t take effect until next year.” What?!

At this point, Congress actually begins laughing at him.

Knocked off his rhythm, he goes on to say the dumbest thing I have ever heard, and I quote: “When the economy is stronger. That’s how budgeting works.” Huh?

Disdainful laughter breaks out. It was embarrassing to watch, and sad that the world was now seeing how low we have let the presidency go.

At this point in the speech, the wheels are starting to come off. The teleprompter will not save him, and he seems to be off script for the final portion of this harangue. His ego can’t take it, and you actually see the anger boil up behind his eyes. He starts to sound delusional. He rambles on about how we’re going to drill for oil and we’re going to have nuclear power plants. What? Coupled with a comprehensive cap-and-trade program, we’re going to become energy independent? This man would no sooner allow his country to drill and build and become energy independent than Hugo Chavez would allow dissenting TV stations to broadcast inside his country.

Remember that this man said he wants to fundamentally transform America. There is no way he’s going to do anything but follow the words and advice of Saul Alinsky, and that is, “I will not quit!”

He doesn’t appoint lobbyists? Red State put together a list of lobbyists after he said that line: William Lynn, Eric Holder, Tom Vilsack, William Corr, David Hayes, Mark Patterson, Ron Klain, Mona Sutphen, Melody Barnes, Celia Muñoz, Patrick Gaspard and Michael Strautmanis. I have counted 24 in his administration!

Then he says, “We have to ban the outside influence of lobbyists.” Is that why Andy Stern is the most frequent visitor to the White House? And he is often quoted as saying, “When I want to talk about immigration, I talk to Andy Stern and the SEIU. When I want to talk about health care, I talk to the SEIU. Your agenda is my agenda.”

He wants to stop outside lobbyists? Give me a break. Those evil Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs? Timothy Geithner’s assistant is a lobbyist for Goldman Sachs. Really? How about Holder? He was a lobbyist.

“I want to work openly, to give our people the government they deserve.” Really? C-SPAN, anyone?

So, how do we handle this guy? Well, we can’t send him to his room, but we can certainly come close. We emasculate him. Make him impotent, ineffective and like we did with Jimmy Carter, just ignore his rants. We can effectively spank him, like we did in Virginia, New Jersey and Massachusetts. We elect representatives and senators who will block all of his hair-brained schemes.

And hopefully, just hopefully, we can weather out the damage he will do to this country during the next three years. Then we can elect a responsible Democrat or Republican. God help us all.

— Santa Barbara resident Daniel Petry is the CEO and founding partner of Petry Direct Inc., a 20-year-old management firm that specializes in content production and marketing management. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1976, and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.