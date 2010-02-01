Detectives Seize 8 Firearms in Weapons Crackdown

The sheriff's department carries out a joint operation with the Department of Justice

Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department working with agents from the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Firearms seized several guns during a weapons check operation last week.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s detectives and state agents conducted an APPS operation in Santa Barbara County South County. Automated Prohibited Persons System is a statewide database maintained by the California Department of Justice containing the names of people prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

The purpose of the operation was to locate and contact any person, within Santa Barbara County, who has been convicted of a felony, a specified misdemeanor or a specified firearms offense; who is addicted to narcotics; who is the subject of a protective order; or who has been found by a court or mental facility to have certain mental disabilities is prohibited by California law from possessing or owning firearms.

Those subjects who fall into the above referenced categories are entered into a statewide database of prohibited persons. That list is then used by local and state law enforcement officials to locate and contact those people and seize any outstanding weapons.

The terms of prohibition vary based on seriousness of the conviction offense or term/condition of probation. Some terms carry a lifetime prohibition.

During the joint operation, 17 people were contacted, which led to the seizure of eight firearms. The seized firearms were booked for safekeeping into sheriff’s evidence.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.