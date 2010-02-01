Labor Leader Dolores Huerta Endorses Williams for Assembly

The UFW co-founder says the candidate is a 'champion for labor, Latino families and women'

Assembly candidate Das Williams announced Monday that labor leader Dolores Huerta has endorsed his campaign for the 35th District seat.

Huerta is co-founder and first vice president emeritus of the United Farm Workers of America, AFL-CIO, and one California’s and the nation’s leading advocates for working families.

Huerta pointed to Williams’ record as a Santa Barbara City Council member and school board member at Peabody Charter School, as well as his background with labor as a local community organizer. She applauded his experience fighting for living-wage laws and health-care benefits for employees, helping workers organize and collectively bargain, protecting vital programs and services during city budget shortfalls, and creating good paying, family-supporting jobs through his local energy efficiency projects.

“Das Williams has been a longtime champion for labor, Latino families and women,” Huerta said. “His ability to get things done is exactly what we need in Sacramento.”

“It is a great honor to have earned the support of Dolores Huerta,” Williams said. “Her life’s work and leadership have influenced my path and priorities in so many ways.”

Williams is campaigning to succeed fellow Democrat and termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.