Santa Barbara Police Make 2 DUI Arrests

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted DUI checkpoints on Friday and Sunday.
Friday’s checkpoints were on Coast Village Road and San Andres Street, and Sunday’s checkpoints were at Shoreline Drive and East Haley Street.
The purpose of these checkpoints was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but to apprehend drivers who were unlicensed or suspended.
The following charges/arrests were made during the checkpoints:
» Driving under the influence (DUI): 2
» Driving without a valid driver’s license and/or suspended: 13
» Drivers evaluated for sobriety: 6
» Total vehicles towed: 14
» Vehicles towed for a 30-day hold: 12
» Number of vehicles checked: 514
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.