Santa Barbara to ‘Go Red’ to Help Fight Heart Disease

Jiffy Lube and Ross Stores are among local businesses supporting Wear Red Day and American Heart Month

By Eric Thompson | February 1, 2010 | 6:27 p.m.

Santa Barbara will “Go Red” on National Wear Red Day on Friday and throughout American Heart Month in February.

The campaign will culminate with the Santa Barbara Go Red for Women Luncheon on March 5 at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

Hundreds of women and men will wear red and a number of local businesses will “go red” to make a statement against heart disease and support the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign. The campaign’s objective is to educate women about their No. 1 killer and empower them to take positive action to reduce their risk.

Several Go Red events and activities will take place in Santa Barbara throughout February.

Wear Red Day Celebration at Goleta Jiffy Lube

On Friday, the American Heart Association-Santa Barbara Division will participate in a Wear Red Day celebration at the Goleta Jiffy Lube, on the corner of Hollister and Fairview avenues.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jiffy Lube will offer special packages and discounts, as well as free healthy snacks and giveaways. Stop by and “Get Caught Going Red,” as every person who shows up wearing red will receive a free Red Dress sticker to show their support of the Go Red for Women campaign.

Maintenance Partners for Life

For the third consecutive year, local Jiffy Lube service centers will promote heart health and vehicle health awareness with its Maintenance Partners for Life Campaign. Now through March 14, Jiffy Lube customers who make a $3 donation to Go Red for Women will receive the Maintenance Partners for Life book containing $100 worth of vehicle preventive-maintenance savings, as well as contribute to Jiffy Lube’s goal of raising $1.5 million for the American Heart Association’s fight against heart disease and stroke.

Heart Month Heart Sales

Local businesses, including Ross Stores, are helping raise awareness and funds to fight heart disease and stroke by selling “paper hearts” to customers. Funds raised go directly to funding the American Heart Association’s programs, including research, education, advocacy and health care. Ross Stores already have raised more than $1 million nationally this year.

Companies also can get involved by hosting their own internal events, as well as employee or customer fundraising drives to support the American Heart Association. For more information on planning a local Heart Month or Wear Red Day activity for your company, call Lisa Thomas at 805.963.8862.

Heart disease and stroke are the top two killers in Santa Barbara County. These and other cardiovascular diseases kill about 450,000 women each year — about one woman every minute. The Go Red for Women movement aims to educate, encourage and empower women to take action to fight heart disease and stroke and live a longer, stronger, healthier life.

Go Red for Women is sponsored nationally by Macy’s and Merck & Co.

— Eric Thompson is the senior director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association.

