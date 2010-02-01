Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

SBCC’s CNA/HHA Program Receives $385,000 Grant

The funds will pay for tuition and other costs for three years for 105 students seeking certifications

By Stefanie Davis | February 1, 2010 | 9:01 p.m.

SBCC’s Certified Nursing Assistant/Home Health Aide program, part of the college’s acclaimed School of Nursing, has received a shot in the arm in the form of a $385,000 grant from the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation.

The CNA/HHA program prepares men and women to administer basic nursing care under the direction of a licensed nurse. The focus of the program is on care of the elderly and infirm, including both classroom and clinical experience.

The $300,000 grant will support 105 students pursuing a CNA certificate each year for three years, covering tuition and extra costs associated with this area of specialty. Such costs include textbooks, uniforms, identification badges, nursing equipment and supplies, certification exam fees and scholarships. The grant also provides support for instruction, advertising and marketing.

About 75 percent of students in the CNA/HHA program at SBCC have limited financial resources. Many of the students are juggling full- and part-time jobs while attending school. The students all have one thing in common — they are seeking to establish themselves in a health-care career while providing needed services to the Santa Barbara community.

In addition to their theory and lab classes, each student experiences caring for individuals in a skilled nursing facility.

The gift is an extension of Rupe’s generosity. He donated $500,000 to the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College to underwrite the college’s CNA/HHA certificate programs in 2005. The gift, in memory of Rupe’s late wife, Dorothy, funded the program in its entirety for 105 students each year for five years.

The remaining $85,000 awarded will be earmarked for a five-year longitudinal tracking program, which will collect information from current and future SBCC CNA/HHA students over a five-year period to help with the effectiveness of the program.

— Stefanie Davis is a marketing and communications coordinator for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 