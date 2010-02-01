Susan Jordan Raises $224,000 for Assembly Campaign

The National Women’s Political Caucus and the Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs' Association are among her largest contributors

Assembly candidate Susan Jordan announced Monday that she has raised $224,000 for her 35th District campaign.

“I’m honored that hundreds of regular citizens have contributed to my campaign — $10, $25, $50 and some even more,” Jordan said. “Most of the contributions are local, but I’m also proud that environmentalists and environmental groups from up and down the coast also donated.”

Among her larger contributors are the National Women’s Political Caucus and the Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, which each contributed $2,000.

Jordan, executive director of the nonprofit California Coastal Protection Network, is running for the 35th District seat against Das Williams and Mike Stoker.

“I’m used to taking on well-oiled political machines and beating them with grassroots efforts,” Jordan said, adding that she has led successful fights against huge corporations, including Texas-based oil company Plains Exploration & Production Co.

“They might raise more money, but the voters are tired of politics as usual. I’m raising the money my campaign needs to help get my message out, but I’m also spending time meeting voters. Some of these folks, like my friend, Bonnie — an in-home supportive care worker with a disabled son — desperately need an advocate in Sacramento but can’t possibly make a contribution,” Jordan said.

“I’ve been warned to expect that big oil companies will spend big money against me to help my opponents — simply because of my outspoken opposition to the secret PXP oil-drilling deal and my advocacy for an oil severance tax. The voters of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties are too smart to be fooled by the big-money politics.”

Jordan is an environmental leader, businesswoman, health advocate, mother and former chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

