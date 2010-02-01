Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:42 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Sweet Alley Celebrates Opening of Second Location

The locally owned dessert shop opens in Camino Real Marketplace

By Geoffrey Friedman | February 1, 2010 | 4:10 p.m.

Locally owned and operated dessert destination Sweet Alley on Sunday celebrated the grand opening of its newest location, at the Camino Real Marketplace.

Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen joined owners Geoffrey Friedman and Ali Oshinsky for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Sweet Alley, formerly located downtown on State Street, opened at the marketplace in late October 2009. The store offers 10 flavors of self-service frozen yogurt, 24 flavors of McConnells’s ice cream, more than 40 toppings and an assortment of bulk candy.

“We opened at the marketplace hoping to become the local ice cream and frozen yogurt hangout,” owner Geoffrey Friedman said. “Our store is a friendly destination that has something for kids of all ages.”

— Geoffrey Friedman is a co-owner of Sweet Alley.

 
