Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:44 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs Opens New UCSB Location

The new facility provides more classroom space for the after-school program

By Magda Arroyo | February 1, 2010 | 1:49 p.m.

With UCSB’s after-school program run by the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County for the past 10 years at the university’s Robertson Gym, another location was found last summer.

With the endorsement of UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang, the United Boys & Girls Clubs and Martie Levy of UCSB’s Office of Budget and Planning selected what is now called the UCSB West Campus.

The after-school facilities were moved over the holidays and open for business with a seamless transition for all 60-plus students of the program.

“Our kids are a mix of both faculty member families and working Isla Vista/Goleta parents,” United Boys & Girls Clubs day-care director Anne Vierra said “We couldn’t be happier than having this location for our new Learning Care Center. It presents more classroom space, beautiful scenic surroundings, safer environment and the opportunity to partner with multiple university staff for marine biology, horticulture and environmental engineering.”

Yang added, “Without a common vision and tremendous cooperation, this would have not been possible. We are glad to have such a warm working relationship with a very special organization. Thank you for all that you do for the children of our community in so many different ways.”

For more information about the after-school care facility, call Anne Vierra at 805.893.8487.

— Magda Arroyo is the development director of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 