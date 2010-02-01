United Boys & Girls Clubs Opens New UCSB Location

The new facility provides more classroom space for the after-school program

With UCSB’s after-school program run by the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County for the past 10 years at the university’s Robertson Gym, another location was found last summer.

With the endorsement of UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang, the United Boys & Girls Clubs and Martie Levy of UCSB’s Office of Budget and Planning selected what is now called the UCSB West Campus.

The after-school facilities were moved over the holidays and open for business with a seamless transition for all 60-plus students of the program.

“Our kids are a mix of both faculty member families and working Isla Vista/Goleta parents,” United Boys & Girls Clubs day-care director Anne Vierra said “We couldn’t be happier than having this location for our new Learning Care Center. It presents more classroom space, beautiful scenic surroundings, safer environment and the opportunity to partner with multiple university staff for marine biology, horticulture and environmental engineering.”

Yang added, “Without a common vision and tremendous cooperation, this would have not been possible. We are glad to have such a warm working relationship with a very special organization. Thank you for all that you do for the children of our community in so many different ways.”

For more information about the after-school care facility, call Anne Vierra at 805.893.8487.

— Magda Arroyo is the development director of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.