WEV Helps Owner of Children’s Boutique Turn Dream Into Reality

Nicole Schultz of Happy Little Hippo credits WEV's SET course for her success; the next class starts next week

During these challenging financial times, amid so much news of big business struggles, Happy Little Hippo — a children’s resale and consignment boutique at 2919 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara — is thriving. Co-owner Nicole Schultz says Women’s Economic Ventures’ 14-week Self-Employment Training course gave her the confidence, foundation and support she needed to start her business.

Schultz got the idea of starting a high-end children’s boutique from her experience raising her young son. It seemed like every month, from the day he was born, he was quickly outgrowing his clothing — leaving behind so many clothes that were still in great condition. She ended up with a garage full of like-new items and wanted to make use of these clothes.

With this business idea in mind, Schultz discovered Women’s Economic Ventures through word of mouth and took WEV’s Self Employment Training class in the spring of 2009. For her, taking SET provided her with the knowledge and the confidence to start her own business. Her experience with SET helped solidify her vision for Happy Little Hippo.

“I would have never started my own business without WEV,” Schultz said. “Taking WEV’s Self Employment Training course has helped me turn my dreams into a reality by giving me the tools to create a business plan and be able to pitch and market my company. It is amazing how much work and thought goes in to creating the right ‘elevator speech’ that helps people quickly ‘get’ what I do.”

An ‘elevator speech’ is a brief description of one’s business that can be shared in about 30 seconds — the time it takes to ride the elevator.

“We are really proud of Nicole and of all our SET graduates and alumni,” said Angel Cottrell, WEV’s director of client services. “Every day we are inspired by stories of how WEV clients benefiting from the fundamental business tools they’ve gained — and the initiative they have taken to learn — to contribute to the economic recovery. As history has shown, growth in the small-business sector has been a major factor to a rebounding economy.”

Starting and growing a business in today’s economy might be intimidating to many, but Schultz can continue to turn to WEV for guidance and support. Through WEV, she has a network to ask advice from, and since its opening, Happy Little Hippo has been busy every day, mainly through word of mouth from happy — and now loyal — customers.

Schultz said her type of store is perfect for this economy. The inviting atmosphere featuring like-new brand-name clothes with reduced price tags is a great find. For example, one can get a pair of Lucky Brand jeans for about $7.

Happy Little Hippo is also a great place to shop for those who strive to live green because it’s the ultimate form of recycling — by buying used and then selling back to the store when their children outgrow those clothes. That is one of the big reasons people prefer buying secondhand.

Schultz has set strict standards of quality for what she offers in the store, and she donates many items to charities, such as St. Vincent’s and Transition House, that serve families in the greatest need.

Her advice to entrepreneurs or anyone looking for a career change is to “dream big.”

“It all starts with knowing what you want,” she said. “Start in the clouds, then use WEV’s SET course to get your ideas from the clouds to ground, and then hit the ground running.”

WEV’s next 14-week SET course will start next week, and the last free, one-hour orientation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Santa Barbara. To sign up or for more information, click here or call 805.965.6073.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.