Home Builders Association Holds Annual Installation, Awards Banquet

The association names its 2011 officers and Board of Directors

Nearly 100 guests attended the recent Home Builders Association of the Central Coast’s annual Leadership Installation and Awards Banquet at the Monarch Club at Trilogy in rural Arroyo Grande.

The keynote address was given by Cannon owner Mike Cannon, an original member of the association, who described what it was like for homebuilders before the association and what would happen if it disappeared. The association’s government affairs director, Jerry Bunin, emceed the event. Former association president, founding member and Estrella Associates President Dick Willhoit installed 2011 officers and board of directors.

Among those recognized were Builder of the Year, Dennis Moresco of Midland Pacific Homes; Associate of the Year, First American Title; Government Affairs Awards, Lenny Grant of RRM Design (formerly LGA Associates) and The Towbes Group; President’s Award, Jeanne Helphenstine of South County Realty.

2011 Officers

» President Shawn Reed, Robbins Reed Inc.

» First Vice Barry Cunningham, Shea Homes/Trilogy

» Second Vice President Wes Willhoit, Estrella Associates

» Treasurer Tony Westbrook, Coastal Reprographic Services

» Immediate Past President John Theisen, Midland Pacific Homes

2011 Board of Directors

» Clarence Cabreros, Heritage Oaks Bank

» John Campanella, Bermant Development

» Terry Flatley, Terry B. Flatley Inc.

» Roger Frederickson, Sinsheimer, Juhnke, Lebens & McIvor

» Maury Froman, Compass Real Estate Group

» Lenny Grant, RRM Design

» Jeanne Helphenstine, South County Real Estate

» Scott Kelting, Cal Poly, nonvoting member

» Rudi Lokkart, Hayward Lumber

» Steve Lott, The Gas Company

» Jon Luker, Nev-Cal Construction Inc.

» Ryun McCrory, Santa Lucia Bank

» Urban McLellan, The Urban Company

» Craig Minus, The Towbes Group

» Liz Moody, Cannon

» Greg Nester, Greg Nester Construction

» Michael O’Connell, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

» Joshua Roberts, Bethel Engineering

» Steve Scott, R.W. Scott Construction

» Chris Skiff, Horizon Multi-Housing LLC

» Laurie Tamura, Urban Planning Concepts

» Lisa Toke, Andre, Morris & Buttery

» Ken Trigueiro, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

» Tim Walters, RRM Design

The Home Builders Association is a nonprofit trade association representing about 120 businesses — home builders, subcontractors, architects, engineers, designers and other industry professionals working in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. Click here for more information.

— Jerry Bunin is the government affairs director for the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast.