Memorial Service Set for Feb. 12 for Buellton Councilman Russ Hicks

A memorial service for Russ Hicks, a longtime Buellton city councilman and SBCAG board member who died Thursday at age 55, has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the football stadium of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, 2975 E. Highway 246.

In case of rain, the service will be moved to the high school gymnasium.

Sources close to Hicks, who died at his home, told Noozhawk last week that they weren’t aware of any serious illness.

Hicks, a Santa Barbara County native, was re-elected last November for the fourth time after winning a seat in 1994. He moved to the Santa Ynez Valley after being raised in Santa Maria and worked with Health Sanitation Service for 21 years as a union steward and pension trustee.

For the past 20 years, Hicks has been involved with economic development task forces, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the League of California Cities, and sat as a representative on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. He also served six terms as Buellton’s mayor and two as a city planning commissioner.

Hicks was also active in programs at Jonata Middle School and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and has supported youth recreation programs, including Santa Ynez Pony Baseball and the Santa Ynez Valley Elks.

Hicks is survived by his wife, Cindy, and two sons.

