Norman Nebroski Joins Channel Islands YMCA Board of Directors

He has more than 19 years of experience in the construction industry

By Susan Sawyer, Channel Islands YMCA | February 1, 2011 | 4:38 p.m.

Norman Nebroski

The Channel Islands YMCA has announced the election of Norman Nebroski to its Board of Directors.

With more than 19 years of experience in the construction world, Nebroski’s expertise extends to business development, client retention, marketing and strategic planning. In his previous roles, Nebroski was directly responsible for more than $1 billion in expanding new market bidding opportunities in the Southern California market.

Before joining Schipper Construction, Nebroski was president and CEO of American Dream Concepts, a consultant to the commercial construction industry.

He has worked with a number of well-known firms such as Hearn Construction, Grant Construction and Las Plumas Lumber & Truss managing their business development departments. He optimized their bidding processes, built strategic relationships with developers, architects and clients, and maximized their advertising and marketing investments.

Nebroski earned a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture at Pennsylvania State University.

As well as being a member of the Wharton School of Business, he has continued education course work at MIT and HACC in business development and design. He holds an active California Class B Builders license with extensive LEED training.

Nebroski is very active in supporting Santa Barbara nonprofit organizations.

He and his wife, Nazanin, are writing their first book, Laws of Attraction: Invite Action Using a Bagua Vision Board. They enjoy cooking and traveling with their two girls, Sophia Bella and Ava Alexandra.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

