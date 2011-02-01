Repair Work This Week to Affect Highway 101 in Goleta

Caltrans will be performing repairs in the following areas of Highway 101 in Goleta:

» There will be intermittent lane closures of the (slow lane) of northbound Highway 101 from Fairview Avenue to Los Carneros Road from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Highway 101 northbound on ramp also will be closed.

» There will be intermittent lane closures of the (slow) lane of northbound Highway 101 from Los Carneros Road to Glen Annie Road from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. The Highway 101 northbound on- and off-ramps also will be closed.

» There will be intermittent closures of the (slow) lane of northbound Highway 101 from Glen Annie Road to Winchester Canyon Creek from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

The California Highway Patrol will be present to ensure a safe environment for motorists and highway workers.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.