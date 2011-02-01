Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Corner: Rotary International Programs

Youth Exchange, Youth Leadership Awards, World Community Service and Community Corps are among the many service opportunities

By Betsy Munroe | February 1, 2011 | 7:40 p.m.

Rotary International’s programs and service opportunities are designed to help Rotarians meet needs in their own communities and reach out to assist people in need worldwide. Examples of its many programs are listed below.

Rotary Youth Exchange is for students ages 15 to 19 who travel abroad for one week to a year to learn culture, history and language.

Clubs and districts send and host the students, who serve as goodwill ambassadors and who make lifelong friendships. This program began in 1927 in Nice, France. Today, more than 8,000 students participate in this exchange program annually.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently sent student Bjorn Lysander to France for a short-term exchange and brought back student Aubane Millet from France, who will be here for the school year. The Club also sent student Savanah Cooley to Brazil for the school year.

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards happens each spring when clubs and districts sponsor high school students to attend a weeklong camp to learn leadership training and skills, personal development, listen to inspirational addresses, have discussions and promote good citizenship.

RYLA started in 1959 in Australia. The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise sponsors students each spring. This year it will send three students: one each from Bishop Garcia Diego High School and San Roque School, in addition to youth exchange student Miller. Click here for more information.

World Community Service is a partnership of Rotary clubs and districts from two countries to implement community service projects. ProjectLINK is a database of projects in need of volunteers, funding and donated goods.

Rotary Community Corps involves groups of non-Rotarians sponsored and organized by Rotary clubs who work to improve their communities. More than 6,800 RCCs have been organized in 78 countries. Rotary volunteers offer their services and experience to local and international humanitarian projects. Currently, there are more than 33,000 Rotarians worldwide.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

