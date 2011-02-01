Summer For Kids Now Treats Customers to Organic Candy

Montecito children's boutique has added 'pure' sweets, and will celebrate the new section of its shop with a special event on Saturday

Since opening her Summer For Kids children’s boutique 2½ years ago, owner Adriana Shuman has received requests from customers to add a candy section to her shop, at 1235 Coast Village Road in Montecito. So she’s now offering organic candy, and will mark the occasion with a special event from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Feb. 5.

Summer for Kids sells merchandise proven to be health-conscious and environmentally safe for children, and it donates 100 percent of its profits to children’s charities, including CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Mediation) and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Shuman, born and raised in Slovakia, has a 3½-year-old daughter, Summer, with her husband, Mark. Summer For Kids also collects gently used toys and clothes for less fortunate children.

“We’ve always been involved with children’s charities, especially ones dealing with abuse,” Shuman said.

The candy that will be carried in Summer For Kids will be free of trans fats, genetically modified organisms, corn syrup, gluten, and artificial colors and flavors.

“We’re only going to carry organic, ‘pure’ candy,” Shuman said. “If it doesn’t exist in nature, it’s not going to be in our store.”.

Summer For Kids will carry various types of candy brands from across the United States, including Yummy Earth. The candy section will be found alongside the children’s play area of the store.

During the grand opening of the store’s candy section, lemonade made by Shuman’s daughter, Summer, will be available for free, along with professional photography by Michelle Able and balloons.

“We have really great followers who trust us,” she said. “We specifically have only safe products. This year was pretty good, so hopefully it’s just going to get better.”

For more information about Summer For Kids, call 805.565.2277 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.