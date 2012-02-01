Destination Science Summer Camps Set to Blast Off in Santa Barbara Area

Destination Science, a summer day program that makes science fun for children ages 5 to 11, is once again returning to Santa Barbara, with camps in Isla Vista at UCSB, Goleta at Foothill School, Santa Barbara at Elings Park and Los Olivos at The Dunn School.

Research indicates that science is essential for today’s kids. Studies have shown that future jobs will require more scientific knowledge, and the best job opportunities after college will be in fields that deal with computer analysis, medicine and the environment. In addition, women comprised only 18 percent of computer science degrees in 2007, compared with 37 percent in 1985. Destination Science has locations established in California, Washington, New York, Florida and Texas.

“Destination Science is a chance for kids to really dig into science with fun hands-on experiences that develop confidence and satisfy their curiosities,” Camp Director Kathy Heraghty said. “Our program is developed and run by cool science educators and is focused on action-packed activities that are meant to teach a range of scientific concepts in a way that allows kids of all ages to experience and explore. The camp allows children to have those ‘Aha!’ moments when they realize that science is not just about Bunsen burners and boring formulas.”

Highlights of camp programs include:

» Building, barreling and battling robots at the Robo-Dragon Rally.

» Counting down until blast-off as children launch their own rocket ships thousands of feet into the air.

» Busting really weird science myths.

» Hands-on activities involving electricity, sound, solar energy and design/construction.

» The Leaders In Training program, designed for seventh- through 11th-graders; assist program directors, work with kids and learn leadership skills.

“We are confident that the kids who attend our program will go on to invent great things that change the world and build science confidence,” Heraghty said. “Enrollment has skyrocketed almost 40 percent over the last few years, and we’re thrilled to bring the experience to even more families in 2012! Who knows? The kid who stops global warming or forms the next Apple might be among our campers.”

Destination Science is committed to creating a spirit of teamwork, as kids are rewarded for helping their peers throughout the day, learning the power of community, collaboration and character development. The camp directors — Heraghty, Sharon Fogg and Heena Desai — each have an extensive background in child education and a combined 50-plus years of experience within science. They see the interactive and dynamic activities that Destination Science offers as a foundation for children to truly help change the world. The camp counselors are recruited from top-level universities and teaching backgrounds, and are capable of simultaneously teaching and relating to campers in order to make learning as fun as possible.

For more information on Destination Science locations, dates, programs or directors, call 888.909.2822 or click here.

— Kathy Heraghty is camp director of Destination Science.