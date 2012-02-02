County Planning Commission Pursues Ordinance to Manage Closures of Mobile Home Parks

Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 2, 2012

If owners of mobile home parks decide to close and sell their land, they will have to apply for a closure permit and could have to pay homeowners the market value for their units, under an ordinance proposed by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission that will go before the Board of Supervisors.

There are 20 such parks in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County that provide thousands of affordable homes. State law allows counties and cities to manage park closures and mandate reasonable compensation for relocation to the homeowners.

Commission chair C. Michael Cooney said the county’s ordinance is not meant to prohibit that land from being sold, but to ensure the process is fair to both park owners and the displaced residents who will need assistance relocating.

The definition of “reasonable” compensation was the topic of debate at Tuesday’s and previous Planning Commission meetings on the subject.

Mobile home, or manufactured home, parks are an “odd real estate situation,” resident Sharon Rose said during Tuesday’s public comment. Homeowners pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for their house and owe property taxes, but also pay rent for the land to the park owner.

People have everything from month-to-month arrangements to 20-year leases, and rent control can differ from city to city.

Homeowners argued they should get fair market price for their homes, following the model of jurisdictions such as Santa Maria that have written that provision into their closure ordinances.

Homes more than four years old are unlikely to be moved, so most residents are faced not only with displacement but losing large investments, according to residents who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. In that case, providing mere moving costs in unfair, they argued.

Elaine Abercrombie, owner of Abercrombie Fine Homes and a mobile home, said more than $14 million in mobile home sales were made on the South Coast last year, with an average sale price of $176,500 on the South Coast.

Buellton Councilwoman Judith Dale said that 10 percent of Buellton residents live in two mobile home parks, and she owns one in Santa Barbara for her sons attending UCSB. If that park closed and the home could only be moved to one out of the area — if at all — that $185,000 investment would be for nothing, she said.

“You’re not just closing units, you’re closing entire communities,” said Bill Heinz, a member of the Northern Santa Barbara County Manufactured Homeowners Team.

Park owners say the burden of a providing market-rate process to each homeowner would make selling the land nearly impossible.

Derek Weston, the attorney for the owner of La Cumbre Mobile Home Park, said expecting owners to pay 100 percent of relocation costs would be like having twice-subsidized housing because of rent control. He said La Cumbre loses millions of dollars because of rent control, and the county should be thinking about incentives to keep and build new parks, not make it more difficult and costly for owners.

The commission unanimously supported an ordinance that would require a closure permit and closure impact report, and assign a relocation counselor to residents who need assistance moving.

Commissioners decided to be flexible on the issue of market value. The proposed ordinance would evaluate that compensation on a case-by-case basis.

Park owners are also required to apply for a closure permit if the property’s units have a 25 percent vacancy rate for 90 days or more, since the county doesn’t want parks to close incrementally and without notice.

Dozens of residents showed up in person to the meeting or teleconferenced in from Santa Maria.

Some residents, who spoke afterward under the condition of anonymity because they said they didn’t want to be labeled as “troublemakers,” said the proposed ordinance seemed like a good compromise on the issue of fair-market value. The deeper issue is the system of ownership itself, with conflicting interests, according to one Rancho Santa Barbara resident.

“When one person owns the land and another owns the building,” the resident said, “there’s a terrible tension that can’t be resolved.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

