Brian Stenfors Joins SEE International as Vice President of Advancement

By Megan Alley for SEE International | February 1, 2013 | 4:17 p.m.

Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International announces the selection of Brian Stenfors as its new vice president of advancement.

Brian Stenfors

Stenfors has more than 25 years of fundraising experience. He comes to SEE International after seven years as manager of affiliated campaigns for Cottage Health System, where he oversaw two successful capital campaigns on behalf of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Previously, Stenfors served as vice president for institutional advancement at the Music Academy of the West, a position he held for 14 years.

Stenfors was also affiliated with the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara, SEE International and Fielding Graduate Institute. He was also president of the Santa Barbara/Ventura County Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals for two years and named Fundraiser of the Year in 1997.

Stenfors earned his bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s degree from Syracuse University and a doctorate of philosophy from Drew University. He is the author of Signs of the Times: Leslie Stephen’s Letters to The Nation 1866- 1873 and a founding partner with his brother of a start-up company, Easy Event Hosting based in Santa Barbara and Boston.

Stenfors joins Randal Avolio, who took over as president/CEO this past summer.

SEE International is a 38-year-old local nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides medical, surgical, and educational services by volunteer ophthalmic surgeons with the primary objective of preventing blindness and restoring sight to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide. Click here for more information.

— Megan Alley is the development and public relations coordinator for SEE International.

