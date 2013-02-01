Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Walking with Leopards in the Surf

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | February 1, 2013 | 2:14 p.m.

Leopards are invading the surf zone along Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Now, before you hide your pet deer and antelope, please understand that your salty sea captain is referring to leopards of the sea — leopard shark.

I love these critters. They glide gracefully across the seafloor in search of food. They are a study in poetry in motion. They are stealth because they are so well camouflaged. They are silent, giving few underwater vibrations thanks to their aquadynamics. They are sinuous and powerful. They are indeed beautiful to behold.

They are all of that, but they are also becoming a bit amorous at this time of year as their time for spawning approaches.

Surf fishers who come to my tackle shop, Hook, Line & Sinker at 4010 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, are talking about wading in the surf and watching the leopards move about and gather up. The real party has not yet begun, but the early partiers have arrived — probably mostly males.

This reminds me of a text exchange I enjoyed with a friend a couple of years back. She texted me, “I’m standing in the water at Butterfly Beach and there are leopard sharks all around me. They’re beautiful. Some are big and some are smaller. Do the mommas keep their young ones with them for a long time?” I replied, “Never trust a shark to be a good mom. The big ones are females, the smaller ones are males, springtime is almost here … you get the idea.” She replied simply, “Aaahhhhh!”

A charter customer of mine who has spent a great deal of time (many months) on the Channel Islands tells me of springtime days when we swam surrounded by perhaps a hundred leopard sharks in island lagoons. He said he did that a number of times, and those are among his most cherished memories that always give him a thrill to remember. I think the experience would be so profound that it would be impossible to tell the story in such a way as to convey the feelings.

Over the next couple of months, you have very good chances of going to see these beautiful predators as they gather up in our surf to spawn, sometimes in water so shallow that as you wade you may see them finning behind you.

Don’t worry, they are not trying to sneak up behind you. They eat small stuff, about the size of your toes — heh, heh! Sorry, I couldn’t resist that.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 