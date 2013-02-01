Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:21 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Daniel Ramirez Elected to Youth and Family Services YMCA Board of Managers

By Susan Sawyer for the Channel Islands YMCA | February 1, 2013 | 7:10 p.m.

The Youth and Family Services YMCA is proud to announce the election of Daniel Ramirez to its Board of Managers.

Ramirez has many years of professional and volunteer experience addressing the needs of children and young people in the Santa Barbara community. He currently serves as a program leader for the A-OK after-school program model instituted at six Santa Barbara Unified School District elementary schools.

Ramirez has also worked with young people at El Puente and La Cuesta high schools in Santa Barbara, and he uses his unique skills to lead a men’s group at Jodi House, an organization serving brain injury survivors and their families in the Santa Barbara area. He also has nine years of experience working in local and national radio and television production.

Ramirez is vice chairman of the Community Development and Human Services Committee of the City of Santa Barbara, and he serves on the board of PUEBLO.

He is also a member of the Surfrider Foundation and the More Mesa Preserve Coalition, and a supporter of the Pacific Pride Foundation’s Annual Aids Walk.

Ramirez received a master’s degree in public administration from California State University-Northridge, a bachelor’s degree in cinema and television arts from CSU Northridge, and he is a Santa Barbara City College graduate.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

