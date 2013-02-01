Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:24 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dos Pueblos Tagged with Graffiti Bearing Rival School’s Name

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 1, 2013 | 5:37 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School community is asking questions about a large amount of graffiti that appeared on their campus overnight, much of it bearing the moniker of a rival high school.

Much of the graffiti had “San Marcos Royals” written, and all of it was in blue and red, according to Dos Pueblos Assistant Principal Bill Woodard.

“They hit the Greek amphitheater pretty hard, which is where we are having a big rally at lunch, but you wouldn’t know it now, as everything was covered over with paper or painted,” said Woodard, adding that district crews had covered most of the spray paint before 9 a.m.

Woodard said there weren’t any leads yet on who may have done it, “although it was all over the school.”

He was unsure about the dollar amount of the damage done to school property.

He also stated that San Marcos High School administrators are investigating, and that it’s unclear whether the graffiti was put up by San Marcos students or “someone else just trying to stir up trouble.”

The incident comes before the two schools’ basketball teams are set to play at San Marcos on Friday night.

San Marcos Principal Ed Behrens issued a statement to Noozhawk on Friday, decrying the incident and confirmed that his staff is investigating.

“It has not been determined yet who the vandals were, or even if it was a San Marcos student,” he said. “Obviously, if it were a San Marcos student, or students, I would be hugely disappointed in those individuals.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 