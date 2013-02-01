Dos Pueblos Tagged with Graffiti Bearing Rival School’s Name

The Dos Pueblos High School community is asking questions about a large amount of graffiti that appeared on their campus overnight, much of it bearing the moniker of a rival high school.

Much of the graffiti had “San Marcos Royals” written, and all of it was in blue and red, according to Dos Pueblos Assistant Principal Bill Woodard.

“They hit the Greek amphitheater pretty hard, which is where we are having a big rally at lunch, but you wouldn’t know it now, as everything was covered over with paper or painted,” said Woodard, adding that district crews had covered most of the spray paint before 9 a.m.

Woodard said there weren’t any leads yet on who may have done it, “although it was all over the school.”

He was unsure about the dollar amount of the damage done to school property.

He also stated that San Marcos High School administrators are investigating, and that it’s unclear whether the graffiti was put up by San Marcos students or “someone else just trying to stir up trouble.”

The incident comes before the two schools’ basketball teams are set to play at San Marcos on Friday night.

San Marcos Principal Ed Behrens issued a statement to Noozhawk on Friday, decrying the incident and confirmed that his staff is investigating.

“It has not been determined yet who the vandals were, or even if it was a San Marcos student,” he said. “Obviously, if it were a San Marcos student, or students, I would be hugely disappointed in those individuals.”

