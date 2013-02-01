Suspect in Orcutt Stabbing Arrested at Traffic Stop

A suspect wanted in an Orcutt stabbing case that caused one man to be airlifted to the hospital is now in custody, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Irvin Basquez, 51, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred Tuesday at an Orcutt residence in the 500 block of Fairlane Place.

The victim was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and is recovering from his injuries, she said.

Basquez’s arrest occurred at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday when Santa Maria police officers recognized a vehicle he was in as a car associated with a theft at Walmart.

Officers pulled the vehicle over at Betteravia and Bradley roads in Santa Maria, and discovered Basquez was sitting in the rear passenger seat.

Hoover said that other three people in the car were arrested on other charges, one in connection with the Walmart theft and the other two for probation and parole violations.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded to the scene.

Basquez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. His bail is set at $1 million.

