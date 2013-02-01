Santa Barbara International Film Festival to Wrap Up Sunday

Among this week's honorees were Amy Adams and Quentin Tarantino

The 28th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival continued this week, and the 11-day event is set to wrap up Sunday.

Among this week’s events, director/producer/actor Quentin Tarantino was honored with the American Riviera Award in a ceremony at the Arlington Theatre.

Also honored were the Virtuosos Award recipients, and actress Amy Adams received the Cinema Vanguard Award.

