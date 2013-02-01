Santa Barbara Police Taking Applications for Next Citizens Academy

The Santa Barbara Police Department is now taking applications for the next English language Citizens Academy, which will begin Feb. 13.

The Citizens Academy is a great way to learn about the Santa Barbara Police Department, police work and our community.

During the eight-week program, participants will be exposed to police training, investigative techniques and technology. They will also have the opportunity to ride-along with officers on patrol.

Classes will be held weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays until April 3 at the Santa Barbara Police Department. This program is very popular, and class size is limited. There is no cost to participate.

For more information, please contact Officer Jon Reyes at 805.897.3748 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or click here.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.