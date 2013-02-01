Spay or Neuter Your Cat for Only $20 in February

Do you have an unaltered cat? Are you a resident of Santa Barbara County? Are you interested in getting your cat spayed or neutered in February?

Spay/neuter surgeries for $20 will be provided for the first 350 cats signed up for an appointment.

CatNips 2013 is available to Santa Barbara County residents only. Owners should call one of the following organizations to schedule an appointment for a $20 spay/neuter surgery during February:

» Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Santa Maria Animal Center, at 805.934.6968

» Santa Maria Valley Humane Society at 805.349.3435

» Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society at 805.688.8224

» Care4Paws at 805.968.2273

CatNips 2013 will increase the number of cats that are spayed and neutered in the county and in turn help eliminate hundreds of unwanted kittens coming into the shelters each year. The problem is preventable, and the solution is affordable. This special program is targeted to help caring families and individuals who are trying their best to be responsible pet owners by spaying and neutering their companion animals.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, the Santa Barbara Humane Society, C.A.R.E.4Paws, DAWG, VIVA and the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation are part of the Responsible Pet Ownership Alliance, a coalition of Santa Barbara County animal welfare agencies, shelters and nonprofit organizations working collaboratively to promote responsible pet ownership and ensure that affordable spay/neuter services are available countywide.

Be part of the solution. Spread the word to family and friends about CatNips 2013. Make an appointment today to get your cats spayed and neutered.

— Lisa Kenyon is the Project PetSafe outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.