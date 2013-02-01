Sue McDonald Teaches Free Fitness Classes, Only Local P90X Program

McDonald Fitness hosts a free fitness class every week and P90X small-group classes for people looking to lose weight, get fit and move toward a more healthy lifestyle.

Sue McDonald’s free fitness classes are held at the Salvation Army facilities at 4849 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara from 5:45 to 7 p.m. every Monday. Click here for more information.

McDonald Fitness is owned by McDonald, a certified personal trainer (NASM), certified P90X trainer, independent Team Beachbody coach, and elite masters track and field athlete (going for an American and world record this year).

McDonald creates fun and entertaining health, fitness and nutrition groups (both online and live) to promote teamwork, friendship, motivation and support to help each other achieve goal-oriented results. She teaches the only P90X program in the area.

P90X is a 90-day fitness and nutrition program created by Beachbody that involves strength training, cardio, martial arts, stretching and yoga. P90X is the No. 1-selling extreme home fitness program in the world, with 1.2 million videos posted to YouTube by satisfied customers and 470,000 Facebook fans.

As a Team Beachbody coach, McDonald is a distributor of all Beachbody products, such as Shakeology, a superfood meal replacement drink, and home fitness programs such as P90X, Insanity, Turbo Fire, etc.

She also provides one-on-one, small-group and sports-related personal training to people in the local community. She is a stand-out motivator who is an inspiration to people who come into contact with her.

McDonald also dedicates her time in helping local corporations with launching customized and personalized wellness programs incorporating fitness, health, fun competition and teamwork. Her mission is to promote health and well-being through discovery, learning and engagement in the study and practice of physical activity and nutrition.

McDonald is on the board of directors of the Women’s Athletic Performance Foundation, a local nonprofit providing overall support for American female track and field athletes competing in the heptathlon. She is dedicating her training this year to try to break the American and world record in the high jump (ages 50 to 54). She trains with the WAPF’s athletes and is coached in the high jump by founding director Josh Priester, and performs her strength training exercises with Peter Blumert of Prevail Conditioning.

McDonald is a mother of three (Chiara, 19, Nicolas, 9, and Cruz, 7) and lives in Goleta. After graduating from the Women’s Economic Ventures Self-Employment Training course four years ago, she and her husband, Michael, opened Zizzo’s Coffee in Goleta, the only full-service drive-through coffee shop in South Santa Barbara County.

Today, McDonald is owner and general manager of Zizzo’s Coffee in addition to her career as a personal trainer and Team Beachbody coach.

“I am so grateful to have found a dual career where I am able to meet so many people in our community and rewarded by receiving so much satisfaction from making a difference in people’s lives,” she said.

Click here for more information about McDonald Fitness.