Flight of the Conchords to Play Santa Barbara Bowl on May 22

The Grammy-nominated New Zealand folk/comedy duo, Flight of the Conchords, has announced an eight-week North American tour that includes a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 22. Tickets go on sale at noon Saturday.
Flight of the Conchord’s self-titled 2008 full-length album is nominated for a Grammy for best comedy album. This follows their 2007 Grammy win for the EP, The Distant Future, in the same category.
Flight of the Conchords, with special a guest, will perform at 7 p.m. May 22 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. All tickets are $38.50, plus applicable service charges.
Tickets will be available at noon Saturday at all TicketMaster outlets, including F.Y.E., Macy’s, Ritmo Latino, the Arlington Theatre and the Santa Barbara Bowl Box Office. To place a credit-card order, call 805.583.8700. Click here to order online.
Anna Suarez represents Nederlander Concerts.