Flight of the Conchords to Play Santa Barbara Bowl on May 22

The Grammy-nominated New Zealand folk/comedy duo, Flight of the Conchords, has announced an eight-week North American tour that includes a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 22. Tickets go on sale at noon Saturday.

The tour coincides with the conclusion of the second season of HBO’s hit show, Flight of the Conchords , and the release of the duo’s as-yet-untitled second full-length album for Sub Pop Records. For the first time, songs featured in weekly episodes are available for download on iTunes and SubPop the Monday after they air.

Flight of the Conchord’s self-titled 2008 full-length album is nominated for a Grammy for best comedy album. This follows their 2007 Grammy win for the EP, The Distant Future, in the same category.

Flight of the Conchords, with special a guest, will perform at 7 p.m. May 22 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. All tickets are $38.50, plus applicable service charges.

Tickets will be available at noon Saturday at all TicketMaster outlets, including F.Y.E., Macy’s, Ritmo Latino, the Arlington Theatre and the Santa Barbara Bowl Box Office. To place a credit-card order, call 805.583.8700. Click here to order online.

Anna Suarez represents Nederlander Concerts.