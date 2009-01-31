Friendship Center’s Festival of Hearts Will Warm Yours

The adult day-care center's annual extravaganza includes its famed heart art auction.
Friendship Center
Barnaby Conrad donated a heart of anticipation for the Friendship Center’s 10th Annual Festival of Hearts auction. (Friendship Center photo)
, the only nonprofit adult day-care center on the South Coast, is holding its 10th Annual Festival of Hearts from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the center’s courtyard at 89 Eucalyptus Lane, across the street from All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church
.
The Festival of Hearts will include a buffet luncheon by Lorraine Lim Catering, live music by Rebecca Kleinmann’s Brazilian Jazz Trio, a display and silent auction of unique heart art by local artists and celebrities, and a live auction with a variety of gifts for your valentine. As lasting party favors for guests, students from local high school art classes have decorated and donated hundreds of papier-mâché hearts.
Pamela Dillman calls her work of art “The Hungry Heart.” (Friendship Center photo)
Festival of Hearts proceeds support Friendship Center’s H.E.A.R.T. (Help Elders at Risk Today) program, which enables adults with limited incomes to attend the day-care program. Most of Friendship Center’s members have Alzheimer’s or other cognitive disorders related to aging. Operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, Friendship Center provides its members a day full of lively, supervised activities, including board games, dance, gardening, conversation groups, music and dance performances by local entertainers, and classes presented by SBCC’s
OMEGA program. In addition to breakfasts, lunches and snacks, Friendship Center offers transportation to and from the complex in specially equipped vans.
Tickets for the Festival of Hearts are $85 in advance and $95 at the door. To order tickets, call the Friendship Center at 805.969.0859. Click here for more information about the Friendship Center.
Justine Sutton is the Friendship Center’s development coordinator.