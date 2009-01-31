Harris Sherline: Geithner’s Cop-Out

In 1934, U.S. Circuit Judge Learned Hand famously said, “Anyone may arrange his affairs so that his taxes shall be as low as possible; he is not bound to choose that pattern which best pays the treasury. There is not even a patriotic duty to increase one’s taxes. Over and over again the courts have said that there is nothing sinister in so arranging affairs as to keep taxes as low as possible. Everyone does it, rich and poor alike, and all do right, for nobody owes any public duty to pay more than the law demands.” — (Gregory v. Helvering, 1934).

Hand’s statement refers to “tax avoidance,” which is legal. However, tax evasion is not. In short, avoidance is managing one’s finances within the law in such a way as to pay the least amount of tax, whereas “evasion” involves violating tax laws to minimize or eliminate income taxes.

Given the complexity of today’s tax laws, which require something on the order of 66,000 pages to document, the difference is often unclear. Even those who work for the Internal Revenue Service and tax professionals are often unable to interpret our tax laws. So, why should Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner be expected to understand them, even though the IRS is one of the agencies he will supervise?

What did he do that should be cause for concern? In the Senate’s confirmation hearings on his appointment to the nation’s most important financial position, Geithner confirmed that he failed to pay Social Security and Medicare taxes on his income for four years, 2001 through 2004, saying it was because of “careless but unintentional mistakes.” Should that matter and, if so, should it have disqualified him from being confirmed as the treasury secretary in the Obama administration?

The facts are not complicated:

Geithner failed to pay Social Security and Medicare taxes for four years (2001-2004), while he was working for the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF advised him in writing that he was responsible for paying Social Security and Medicare taxes on his earnings, which he acknowledged in writing, and the organization gave him the money to pay the taxes.

In 2006, his 2003 and 2004 income tax returns were audited, and he was assessed and paid $16,732 in taxes plus interest for the Social Security and Medicare taxes due for those years, a total of $25,970.

He did not pay the back taxes for 2001 and 2002, however, because the time within which the IRS could audit those years had expired. Although Geithner knew or should have known he was obligated to pay these taxes at the time he filed his income tax returns, he did not do so, and he did not voluntarily pay them in 2006.

He did subsequently pay his Social Security and Medicare taxes for 2001 and 2002, but not until he had been nominated as treasury secretary.

Geithner said he made “honest mistakes” and that his accountants had failed to catch the error. But they don’t look like honest mistakes to me. The Wall Street Journal reported that Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., said it was “‘incomprehensible’ that Mr. Geithner didn’t realize he needed to pay employment taxes.” I agree.

Although his actions may not rise to the level of tax evasion in the technical sense, my conclusion is that he believed it was safe to forget about paying the additional taxes for those years for which the statute of limitations had expired. Perhaps it was, legally speaking. But this is not a legal issue, it’s a moral one.

To me, this is about character. People who are appointed to head a major federal agency should have the highest “character” possible. It’s especially important in this case, given that the Treasury Department’s responsibilities include investigating and prosecuting tax evaders. Geithner may not become directly involved in making decisions in specific tax cases, but I wonder how he might judge the “honest mistakes” of other taxpayers.

I would have voted against this nominee because I believe he does not have the honesty and integrity that should be required to head a major federal agency. However, that President Obama went ahead with his appointment after learning of his nominee’s ethical breach is the most telling aspect of this situation. Where else will we see Obama’s actions depart from his rhetoric about transparency and honesty in government?

Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who has lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his own blog, Opinionfest.com.