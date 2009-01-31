Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Pardall Road Construction Resumes Monday

Project includes traffic and pedestrian improvements, but also delays and detours.

By William Boyer | January 31, 2009 | 8:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department and the county Redevelopment Agency are to begin construction of Phase 2A for the Pardall Road Enhancement Project on Monday.

Among the improvements are widened sidewalks, space for a sidewalk café, a color-enhanced concrete pavement intersection, street lighting, bicycle racks, landscaping, new recycling and garbage bins, upgraded water supply, and improved drainage to reduce flooding.

This phase of the project, which is funded entirely through the Redevelopment Agency, will close the road for eight weeks at the intersection of Embarcadero del Norte and Pardall Road and about 300 feet east of Pardall from the intersection. Detours and traffic control signs will be in place and access for pedestrians and bicycles will be provided through the construction zone. Businesses will remain open during construction but traffic delays up to 10 minutes can be expected. Construction crews will be on site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Click here for more information about the project or click here to view the Pardall Road Webcam. 

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County’s communications director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 