Pardall Road Construction Resumes Monday

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department and the county Redevelopment Agency are to begin construction of Phase 2A for the Pardall Road Enhancement Project on Monday.

Among the improvements are widened sidewalks, space for a sidewalk café, a color-enhanced concrete pavement intersection, street lighting, bicycle racks, landscaping, new recycling and garbage bins, upgraded water supply, and improved drainage to reduce flooding.

This phase of the project, which is funded entirely through the Redevelopment Agency, will close the road for eight weeks at the intersection of Embarcadero del Norte and Pardall Road and about 300 feet east of Pardall from the intersection. Detours and traffic control signs will be in place and access for pedestrians and bicycles will be provided through the construction zone. Businesses will remain open during construction but traffic delays up to 10 minutes can be expected. Construction crews will be on site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Click here for more information about the project or click here to view the Pardall Road Webcam.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County’s communications director.