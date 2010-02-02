City of Goleta Named ‘StormReady Community’

Only two other cities in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties have received the designation from the National Weather Service

The city of Goleta announced that it will be recognized by the National Weather Service as a StormReady Community at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Goleta joins only two other cities in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties that have received the designation.

“The city of Goleta is extremely pleased to receive the StormReady Community certification from the National Weather Service,” Mayor Eric Onnen said. “This recognition is a testament to the priority that the city has placed on community safety and emergency preparedness.”

The certification by the NWS recognizes that the city is prepared in the event of a storm-related disaster. The StormReady program enables city leaders and managers to strengthen local safety programs by developing processes and improving communication lines — two important components of an effective emergency strategy.

“Effective emergency preparedness requires collaboration and communication with agencies at the federal, state and local levels,” said Vyto Adomaitis, the city’s director of public safety. “Goleta enjoys an excellent relationship with our sister agencies, and this recognition from the NWS is another example of that ongoing effort.”

About 90 percent of all president-declared disasters are weather-related, leading to about 500 deaths per year and nearly $14 billion in damage. StormReady assists communities with developing the communication and safety skills needed to save lives and property — before and during the event.

— Vyto Adomaitis is the neighborhood services and public safety director for the city of Goleta.