Gerald Carpenter: Szymanowski Quartet Returns to Art Museum

In 2008, the Szymanowski Quartet made a good-sized hit with local audiences with a concert at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Now, it’s coming back to do it again, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium.

On the program this time is only one Polish work, but it is doubly so, being composed by a Pole “on Polish themes” (Simon Laks’ Quartet No. 3, so subtitled). The rest of the evening’s performance will consist of Franz Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet in C-Major, Opus 76 No. 3, called “Emperor,” and Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in D-Major, Opus 44, No 1.

The Szymanowski Quartet includes Andrej Bielow and Grzegorz Kotów on violins, Vladimir Mykytka on viola and Marcin Sieniawski on cello.

Need I say that they are all Poles, and that their group takes its name from a Polish composer? He was not the most famous Polish composer, of course, but Frédéric Chopin didn’t write anything that could even be turned into a string quartet. If he had, we would have had a Chopin Quartet long ago.

The Haydn quartet is called “The Emperor” because the slow movement was composed to be Austria’s national anthem, and it was used so from 1797 until 1922, when the Germans stole it, and then the Nazis. In 1947, Austria got a new national anthem — new to them, anyway. The melody dates back to 1791, to a Masonic ceremony, and may well have been composed by Wolfgang Mozart. When you’re looking around for a new patriotic hymn, it’s a rare privilege to have the likes of Haydn and Mozart writing your jingles for you.

Laks (1901-1983) was born in Warsaw. He spent most of the years between the two world wars in Paris and became a skilled and respected practitioner of the international neo-classicism of that time. He was still in Paris when France fell to the Germans in 1940. Laks was Jewish.

In 1941, he was arrested by the Gestapo, interned, and then sent to Auschwitz, where he managed to stay alive for more than two years. In late 1944, he was transferred to Dachau, where he remained until that camp was liberated by Americans six months later. He returned to Paris after the war, and remained there until his death, increasingly marginalized by his loyalty to his pre-war neoclassicism.

“Laks’ instrumental works are characterized by a technical perfection that is typical of the Ecole de Paris,” a Polish music historian wrote, “including formal construction, a sense of proportion, masterly polyphonic skills, rhythmic clarity and a simple and extremely clear texture. Cyclical forms such as sonata or suite are predominant, mostly for chamber ensembles. We also find typically Polish elements, as in the Suite polonaise for violin and piano (1935) or in the String Quartet No. 3.”

Tickets to the Szymanowski Quartet are $15 for museum members and $19 for nonmembers. They can be purchased at the admission desks, or with a credit card by calling 805.884.6423.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .