Goleta Man Accused of Molesting Girl for 4 Years

Detectives find graphic photos of the victim at the suspect's residence

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a Goleta man accused of molesting a victim over several years.

On Jan. 26, a 17-year-old girl and her father reported to the sheriff’s department that the girl had been molested when she was a young girl.

During the interview, detectives learned that beginning in 2000, when the victim was 7 years old, she had been taken to the suspect’s home to be cared for on weekends. It was during her visits that the abuse began and continued for four years.

Detectives began an investigation and interviewed the suspect, 63-year-old John Owen.

During a search of Owen’s residence, detectives discovered graphic photos of the victim during the period of the suspected abuse.

On Friday, Owen was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on several charges, including the continued sexual abuse of a child under 14 and possession of child pornography.

His bail was set at $100,000, which he has since posted.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.