Granada Brings ‘Spirit of Uganda’ to Santa Barbara

Every once in awhile, we may truly experience the moment when a performer leaves his or her heart and soul on stage. Many such occasions undoubtedly will occur at 8 p.m. Friday at The Granada, when Spirit of Uganda brings its 2010 U.S./Canada tour to Santa Barbara — one of only 10 U.S. cities selected for the tour.

A part of The Granada’s family-friendly enTRANCE! series, Spirit of Uganda celebrates the cultural roots and newer offshoots of this lush and diverse nation through dynamic performances of music and dance.

The troupe, which also will perform at the Cultural Olympiad in Vancouver as part of this month’s Winter Olympics, is produced by Empower African Children, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children in Africa through holistic care and a globally-competitive education.

Ambassadors for Uganda’s 2.4 million orphans, these children personify the resilience and promise of Africa’s next generation as they promote awareness of Uganda’s dual crises of AIDS and civil war, and raise funds to support themselves and other orphaned and vulnerable children in their homeland.

Through their performances, educational programs and community exchanges on tour, these young people share their stories, promote East African culture and raise awareness of the plight of vulnerable children in their homeland. They are thriving proof of the transformative power of art, and of what is possible when children are provided with resources to succeed.

“Music and dance in Uganda today are fluid and dynamic — a shifting mix of traditional and new forms that celebrate the country’s rich and multiple heritages and embody the connections among peoples and across borders,” said 26-year old Artistic Director Peter Kasule, who also serves as the program’s on-stage emcee.

Many of the songs and dances featured in the company’s repertory are rooted in individual cultures. Some are attached to specific rituals, occasions or ceremonies; others capture everyday activities or express the joys, hopes and sorrows of life and love. All have been transformed, repurposed or newly created by artists eager to celebrate their origins and add their own voices to this living history.

Empower African Children seeks to ensure that the next generation of African citizens will fully participate and assume leadership roles in their communities. Dual-based in Dallas and Kampala, EAC is inspired by the success stories from more than 15 years of work with Africa’s vulnerable children.

Launched in 2006 by child advocate Alexis Hefley — whose work with Ugandan children has earned her international acclaim — EAC’s proven programs directly serve the most vulnerable children. These include full-term education for all children it supports, and a U.S. scholarship program for the most promising college-age students. EAC is building a state-of-the art secondary school for 400 students with magnet programs in the performing arts, technology and health care.

Tickets for Friday’s performance are $25 to $55, and children age 15 or younger receive a 50 percent discount. Tickets are available at The Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here to purchase them online. Click here for more information about Spirit of Uganda.

— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.