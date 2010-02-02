Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:34 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local Artist Putting His Finishing Touch on City Statue

After a year of chipping away at a 10,000-pound piece of limestone, Blake Rankin is nearly done with a 7-foot sculpture for the city of Brea

By Bob Dickey, Noozhawk Contributor | February 2, 2010 | 10:15 p.m.

The first block of Helena Avenue, just up from the beach, is often referred to as the “funk zone.” It’s an eclectic combination of unusual stores and parking lot entrances: BlueLine Paddle Surf, Fishnet Retail Theatre + Gallery, Latitude Gallery, the Santa Barbara Surfing Museum, Mermaids Chest and Segway Tours. In the middle of the block, in what looks like it was once the yard of a small house, a sculptor carves on stone a few feet from the street.

For more than 25 years, that sculptor had been Donald Davis. But last year, Davis made the space available to Blake Rankin, who has a studio in Santa Barbara.

Rankin had received a commission from the city of Brea to sculpt a 7-foot-tall statue out of a 10,000-pound piece of limestone as part of its Art In Public Places program, and this yard was ideal for his work.

Rankin was well-suited for the task. A Santa Ynez High School graduate, he became interested in stone sculpture in 1999. He was mentored by the esteemed John Cody and continued his training by studying overseas in Queensland, Australia. He returned home to continue his art with the prestigious Cody Gallery in Los Olivos.

The Brea program features a wide range of mediums, styles and approaches by local, national and internationally renowned artists. Rankin’s work fits well into the program; his creations expose the beautiful relationships occurring in life and nature.

To get the commission, Rankin responded to a public call for artists by producing a marquette (miniature version) of his proposed stature. The proposal won approval by the homeowners association and the city of Brea.

To see the result, go by Helena Avenue in the next few weeks. If you miss it, see the installed statue in Brea at the corner of Birch and Poplar streets. Or, check out Rankin’s smaller works at the Imagine Winery tasting room in Santa Ynez and on Rankin’s Web site. Look for the announcement of his show later this year. 

Click here for more images by Bob Dickey of the sculpture process.

Noozhawk contributor Bob Dickey is a local photojournalist with Wine & Dine magazine. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 