Marijuana Dispensary Makes Donation to El Puente School
The Green Well contributes supplies for the students' campus garden
By James Lee | February 3, 2010 | 2:52 p.m.
The Green Well, a city-permitted nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary, donated gardening materials Tuesday to El Puente Community School in Santa Barbara.
El Puente students are in the planning stages of planting a flower and vegetable garden on campus. The school can’t afford all of the needed supplies and asked the community to donate materials.
Green Well members assembled organic mulches, vegetable seeds and organic plant foods.
“This is a wonderful project for the students,” Green Well CEO James Lee said. “We’re very happy to help.”
— James Lee is the CEO of The Green Well.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.