Motion Theatre Dance Company to Hold Auditions

Motion Theatre Dance Company will hold auditions for the upcoming 2010-11 season from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Montecito School of Ballet, 529 E. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara.

Male and female dancers are invited to attend a modern-dance audition class to meet Artistic Director Maria Rendina Frantz and Assistant Director Thea Vandervoort.

Applicants should bring a dance résumé and photo. The auditions will be open to all dancers with a pre-professional to professional performance background. Dancers must have modern and ballet training, and some experience in improvisation, jazz, contact improvisation and theater.

The nonprofit Motion Theatre Dance Company is dedicated to the creation and presentation of high-quality dance/theater works, classes and outreach programs for all ages. The MTDC presents contemporary and historical works by modern dance masters, as well as nondenominational sacred dance. MTDC is available to perform for festivals, site-specific events and concert stage productions.

Frantz has been creating dance, performance art and theater since 1978, and her works have been presented in Maine, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, California, the District of Columbia and in Avignon, France. She received a bachelor’s degree in dance from Point Park University and a master’s degree in dance and dance education from Columbia University.

She performed with the Dance June Lewis Company in New York City and has created more than 30 works for the stage. The MTDC presented the full-length production Mysteries of Light in 2003 and the Erick Hawkins Dance Intensive in 2009. Frantz teaches professional modern dance and has taught at SBCC and Columbia University.

Vandervoort is a native Santa Barbaran and trained locally and nationally in ballet, modern, flamenco and Spanish classical dance. She received a bachelor’s degree in dance from UC Irvine, and a master’s degree in arts administration and nonprofit management from the University of Oregon.

Vandervoort has performed locally, regionally and throughout the Midwest. She has taught in professional academies in Santa Barbara, Iowa, Oregon and Southern California. She most recently served as director of the Mêlée Dance Ensemble at Lawrence University in Wisconsin and rehearsal assistant for the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet.

For more information about Motion Theatre Dance Company and the audition, click here or send an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Thea Vandervoort is the assistant director of Motion Theatre Dance Company.