Page Youth Center to Stage Performing Arts Program

Six-week classes in dancing, voice and acting will begin April 22

The Page Youth Center has announced it’s expanding its programming to include performing arts for local youths.

Beginning April 22, PYC will launch its spring performing arts program classes in dancing, voice and acting as part of its after-school program, which runs for six weeks.

Students will be divided into two groups, second through fourth grades and fifth through eighth grades. The spring session will culminate with a workshop performance.

PYC’s performing arts program will be run by Wana Dowell, Santa Barbara Civic Light Opera’s former director of education.

PYC is accepting submissions for qualified teachers of voice, dance and drama. Resumes should be e-mailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

For more information, click here or call 805.967.8778.

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.