Roundtable to Shed Light on ‘Adoption of LED Lighting’

Join UCSB’s Institute for Energy Efficiency for a 90-minute executive roundtable discussion, “Accelerating the Adoption of LED Lighting,” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Corwin Pavilion.

The discussion, to explore public policy measures for accelerating the adoption of LED lighting, will be moderated by Noah Horowitz, principal scientist of the National Resources Defense Council. Participants include executives from industry, nonprofits, government and academia.

The discussion will review possibilities to fact-track widespread adoption of LED lighting, identify current policy inhibitors of adoption, and propose solutions for accelerating adoption of the energy-saving technology.

— Linda Halabi is a student research assistant for UCSB’s Institute for Energy Efficiency.