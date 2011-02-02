Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Assemblyman Das Williams Schedules Open Houses in District

Santa Barbara event will be held Feb. 12

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 2, 2011 | 12:03 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams is inviting residents of the 35th Assembly District to open house events in Oxnard and Santa Barbara.

The open houses will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Oxnard Transportation Center, 201 E. Fourth St., Suite 209A, and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Santa Barbara district office, 101 W. Anapamu St., Suite A.

For more information, call the Ventura County office at 805.483.9808 or the Santa Barbara office at 805.564.1649.

Drop by to say hello and discuss state and legislative issues. Williams will also talk about his plans to increase constituent services.

“I know that my constituents want an elected official who is responsive to their needs, so I made the decision to place most of my staff in my two district offices to better serve my entire district,” Williams said. “I encourage people to contact my office if they need assistance and go to my Web site to sign up for announcements about upcoming events.”

Refreshments will be served at the open houses.

— James Joyce III is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
