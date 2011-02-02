Bicyclist Suffers Minor Injuries in Collision with Vehicle in Goleta

Officials say it's unclear why the driver crossed double yellow lines on Cathedral Oaks Road before clipping the cyclist and stopping in the front yard of a home

A bicyclist suffered minor injuries Wednesday when he collided with a vehicle in the 5500 block of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.

Capt. David Sadecki, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said American Medical Response transported the 47-year-old male cyclist to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment.

The 77-year-old female driver was traveling west on Cathedral Oaks Road at about noon when, for an unknown reason, she crossed double yellow lines and clipped the eastbound cyclist riding in the bike line, Sadecki said.

The crash launched the cyclist about 10 feet, and the car dragged the bike about 40 feet before stopping in the front yard of a home.

County Fire, AMR and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

