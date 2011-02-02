Garcia Architects: Higher Density Living Can Equal Higher Quality Living

More than 40,000 people are killed in the United States each year in auto accidents. Worldwide, the total is about 1 million per year. Why are we as a society OK with this? Why have we made convenience a priority over human life when there are alternative ways to get around?

A few more compelling facts:

» Cars are highly polluting, destroying not only our planet but our health. The American Lung Association says air pollution from cars causes $40 million to $50 million in health-care costs and about 120,000 pollution-related deaths per year.

» Time magazine stated that the average American spends six months of life waiting at red lights, and more than five years sitting in congested traffic — leaving us isolated in our cars, with less time for the more important things in life.

» One-third of household expenses are for owning and maintaining a single car. The average suburban family owns two cars, spending twice as much.

» $200 million is spent every day by our government on road expansion and maintenance.

The solution is not to build more roads, which only encourages more driving. The solution is to densify our suburbs into compact, walkable and bikeable towns connected by rail systems.

The Santa Barbara City Council recently debated about the amount of new buildings it would allow over the next 20 years. A native Santa Barbaran and an architect with a 20-year focus on sustainable design and sustainable communities, it surprises me that many eco-conscious residents are anti-development, citing traffic congestion as one of their biggest fears of higher-density development when higher concentrations along with mixed-use development eliminate the need for cars.

The fear must result in being so close to Los Angeles, the epitome of urban sprawl. But Los Angeles’s traffic congestion is not a result of too much density. It’s a result of too little.

Santa Barbara’s downtown is already a good example of a sustainable community meeting many of the prerequisites: narrow walkable and bikeable streets on a grid system, a mix of uses, quality architecture and green transportation. Having lived in San Francisco and then Orange County, each for 10 years before returning to my hometown, it’s my opinion that Santa Barbara is a near-perfect balance between those two extremes. It could be even better if there were more residential units in the heart of downtown.

With eyes on the streets at all hours of the day and night, streets are safer. A sense of community is created when residents walk, bike and interact with their neighbors. This is starting to happen more with the recent residential buildings on Chapala and Anapamu streets, although many of our citizens have not supported this type of development. Higher density housing also translates to more affordable housing.

Once one leaves the downtown area, even our beautiful city feels like a suburb. Imagine if San Roque, La Cumbre or parts of Goleta had a small-town “main street” feel with two or three blocks of slower traffic and high-density mixed-use buildings with offices, shops and restaurants with residential units above the commercial uses. Similar to San Francisco, each neighborhood would be completely sustainable, with all of one’s needs within a five-minute walk.

Sprawl is less of a problem in Santa Barbara than in most places since our city is landlocked between the mountains and ocean. Yet there are still opportunities to keep our unbuilt areas at the perimeter of the town untouched. By providing more affordable, compact living options within sustainable neighborhoods, we can reduce traffic congestion, increase walking and achieve connectivity with fellow citizens. Sustainable communities create healthier lives and a healthier planet.

— Elisa Garcia is the owner of Garcia Architects, 122 E. Arrellaga St. Click here to read her blog, in which she writes about architecture, design, interiors and management. Garcia can be reached at 805.856.9118 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .