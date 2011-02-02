Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Joe Guzzardi: Give American Workers a Chance and End Fraud-Plagued H-1B Visa

If Obama is serious about creating jobs, he should first limit foreign-born workers

By Joe Guzzardi | February 2, 2011 | 7:30 p.m.

The fraud-ridden H-1B nonimmigrant work visa is under intense scrutiny on Capitol Hill.

The H-1B, along with several other nonimmigrant visas, is a commonly used legal method of bringing foreign-born workers to the United States — often under false pretenses — who then rarely return home.

Earlier this week, after a January Government Accountability Office report found loopholes in the visa’s safeguards for American workers and noted that the program has no tracking provisions for the participants, Sens. Dick Durbin. D-Ill., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, appealed to Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano for a comprehensive review. Durbin and Grassley teamed up in 2007 when they co-authored the H-1B and L-1 Visa Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act and plan to reintroduce similar legislation during the 112th Congress.

In a letter to Napolitano, Grassley, a longtime critic of the H-1B visa and the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joined with Durbin, the Senate majority whip, and wrote that the GAO “verifies what we have argued for years — that loopholes in the program have resulted in adverse affects for Americans.”

Among the GAO’s recommendations to Congress are to strengthen the foreign-born workers’ qualifications and to study the relationship between the visa and eventual permanent residency. The GAO also found that the visa initiative is “vulnerable to fraud and abuse” and that fragmented oversight is one reason that American worker protections, such as the visa cap and the so-called temporary nature of the visas, are weakened.

During the H-1B’s 20-year history, documented incidents of outrageous “fraud and abuse” have been uncovered that include foreign nationals employed at laundromats or car lots or as domestic help. In many cases, visa holders never showed up at their designated destinations.

The GAO analysis is the latest in a string of reports that have uncovered rampant H-1B misapplication. In 2008, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services revealed that 13 percent of all H-1B petitions filed by employers are falsified and another 7 percent contain technical violations.

Despite corroboration from the GAO and the USCIS that the H-1B is flawed, President Barack Obama wrongly suggested in his State of the Union address that America needs more foreign-born workers.

As the bill is written, the H-1B visa program allots 65,000 three-year visas per year for what’s misleadingly called highly skilled workers. More than half are used by high-tech companies. The fiscal 2011 visa cap that was reached last week will assuredly prompt calls from industry leaders such as Microsoft’s Bill Gates and echoed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to increase the limit.

Although the visa identifies the three-year term as “temporary,” applications to extend the period are commonly approved. Eventually, workers can change their immigration status to become legal permanent residents.

H-1B visas should be eliminated or, at least, reduced as part of a job-based immigration moratorium. Unemployment has been higher than 9 percent nationally for 20 consecutive months. In states such as California, where many H-1B visa holders work, the unemployment rate is higher than 12 percent.

Simply stated, the H-1B visa and other legal visas are detriments to American job seekers. About 650,000 H-1B visa holders are in the United States, presumably working. Dozens of other legal visas, such as the L-1, O-1 and K-1 visas, to name only a few, also have work permit provisions that allow foreign-born nationals to directly compete with Americans for scarce jobs.

If President Obama is serious about making jobs his No. 1 priority, he should call for an end — or at least the suspension of — work visas as part of a jobs-based immigration moratorium.

— Joe Guzzardi has written editorial columns — mostly about immigration and related social issues — since 1990 and is a senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS). After 25 years as an English as a Second Language teacher in the Lodi Unified School District, Guzzardi has retired to Pittsburgh. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 