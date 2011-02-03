Santa Barbara Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit on Drug, Property Charges

The suspect leads detectives onto Highway 101, then crashes and attempts to flee

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics detectives have arrested a Santa Barbara man suspected of dealing narcotics and trafficking stolen property in Santa Barbara County.

On Tuesday, narcotics detectives arrested the suspect after a vehicle pursuit in Goleta. The arrest was the culmination of a three-month investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect, 25-year-old Douglas Cicileo, was wanted for a felony warrant out of Santa Barbara County Superior Court for theft-related charges.

Additionally, narcotics detectives had a search warrant for Cicileo, his residences and vehicles. Before the initial contact in the 6800 block of Hollister Avenue, it appeared that Cicileo was discarding dangerous drugs onto the public roadway. Once contacted by detectives on Hollister Avenue, Cicileo allegedly fled in his vehicle and attempted to run over the detectives.

A pursuit was initiated that led detectives onto Highway 101. Cicileo crashed his vehicle off the freeway just south of Fairview Avenue. Cicileo and his two passengers fled on foot into Old Town Goleta.

With the assistance of Goleta deputies and numerous citizens, all three suspects were apprehended a short distance away. Detectives located methamphetamine and a large cache of presumed stolen property inside the vehicle.

Detectives later conducted two search warrants related to the investigation in the 4600 block of Vieja Drive in Santa Barbara and the 30 block of San Pica Way in Goleta.

An additional suspect was arrested at the San Pica Way location. Narcotics detectives located numerous tool sets and electronic equipment believed to be stolen and/or purchased fraudulently.

Cicileo was arrested on charges of assault on a peace officer, evading a peace officer, transportation of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, possession of false registration tabs, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and a felony warrant.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail requested and set at $250,000.

Also arrested at the scene was passenger John Williams, 41, on charges of resisting arrest and trespassing. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail because of a probation violation.

An additional passenger, 19-year-old Cassandra Anderson, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Arrested at the San Pica Way location was 28-year-old Michael Glover on charges of possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail because of a state parole violation.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives request anyone with additional information pertaining to the suspects call 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.