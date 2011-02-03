Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:21 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit on Drug, Property Charges

The suspect leads detectives onto Highway 101, then crashes and attempts to flee

By Drew Sugars, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | February 3, 2011 | 1:36 a.m.

Douglas Cicileo
Douglas Cicileo

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s narcotics detectives have arrested a Santa Barbara man suspected of dealing narcotics and trafficking stolen property in Santa Barbara County.

On Tuesday, narcotics detectives arrested the suspect after a vehicle pursuit in Goleta. The arrest was the culmination of a three-month investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect, 25-year-old Douglas Cicileo, was wanted for a felony warrant out of Santa Barbara County Superior Court for theft-related charges.

Additionally, narcotics detectives had a search warrant for Cicileo, his residences and vehicles. Before the initial contact in the 6800 block of Hollister Avenue, it appeared that Cicileo was discarding dangerous drugs onto the public roadway. Once contacted by detectives on Hollister Avenue, Cicileo allegedly fled in his vehicle and attempted to run over the detectives.

A pursuit was initiated that led detectives onto Highway 101. Cicileo crashed his vehicle off the freeway just south of Fairview Avenue. Cicileo and his two passengers fled on foot into Old Town Goleta.

With the assistance of Goleta deputies and numerous citizens, all three suspects were apprehended a short distance away. Detectives located methamphetamine and a large cache of presumed stolen property inside the vehicle.

John Williams
John Williams

Detectives later conducted two search warrants related to the investigation in the 4600 block of Vieja Drive in Santa Barbara and the 30 block of San Pica Way in Goleta.

An additional suspect was arrested at the San Pica Way location. Narcotics detectives located numerous tool sets and electronic equipment believed to be stolen and/or purchased fraudulently.

Cicileo was arrested on charges of assault on a peace officer, evading a peace officer, transportation of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, possession of false registration tabs, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and a felony warrant.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail requested and set at $250,000.

Michael Glover
Michael Glover

Also arrested at the scene was passenger John Williams, 41, on charges of resisting arrest and trespassing. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail because of a probation violation.

An additional passenger, 19-year-old Cassandra Anderson, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Arrested at the San Pica Way location was 28-year-old Michael Glover on charges of possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail because of a state parole violation.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives request anyone with additional information pertaining to the suspects call 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 