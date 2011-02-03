The Glendon Association Serves as Source of Education, Outreach on Mental Health Issues

Santa Barbara nonprofit has made it its mission to provide research and information not only to professionals, but also to the public

During the past few years, the Glendon Association has shifted its focus from providing only mental health professionals with research and information to include educating the public on a wide range of mental health issues. The mission of the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization is to save lives and enhance mental health by addressing the social problems of suicide, violence, child abuse and troubled interpersonal relationships.

Lisa Firestone, director of research and education, said the Glendon Association conducts research in a variety of mental health topics, most extensively in assessing suicide risk and violence risk, but also intimate relationships, sexuality and parent-child relationships.

Although the Glendon Association does not provide services itself, it offers education and research through videos, articles, research and seminars. Firestone said parent-child relationship education includes encouraging people to look not only at a parent’s relationship with a child but also a parent’s personal history to develop a more compassionate attitude toward a child, especially during moments of stress.

“Part of what I do is help develop programs to education people,” she said. “We also have programs that we did to educate people about suicide and how to identify risks. We want people to think about what you would look for, how you would intervene and what that would look like.”

The Glendon Association has made educating the public a focus in recent years.

“In all areas we produce materials, we try to address both professionals and the public,” Firestone said. “We’re taking the same material and making it understandable for people.”

Articles and films are accessible on Psychalive, a Web site created by the Glendon Association that hosts its research and information. Blogs written on Psychology Today and the Huffington Post are other means for dispersing the Glendon Association’s educational tools. It also provides free Webinars for the public on myriad topics. Next week’s Webinar will be about relationships.

It’s difficult to estimate how many people have been affected by the Glendon Association’s public outreach, said Jina Carvalho, director of communications. Most professionals hear about the association’s resources through word-of-mouth and various psychology seminars at which the group presents.

“When you send a film out, you have no idea how many people sit and watch it,” Carvalho said. “We know who we’ve seen sit in a classroom directly, but there are books, articles, DVDs and the Internet that all have remote impact.”

The Glendon Association receives many requests from Santa Barbara residents for help connecting to local mental health professionals, but international requests for help also come in.

“I’ve been corresponding with a woman in Iran who wants therapy. She’s dealing with a potentially life-threatening illness and was interested in getting therapy for depression when facing something so daunting,” Firestone said. “We got her connected in Istanbul with good resources. We are a resource that helps people connect with what they need.”

Firestone said the Glendon Association was one of the founding members of the Santa Barbara Trauma Response Network, formed after a driver lost control of a gravel truck last year and plowed into a residence near the Hope Ranch Inn, killing a family of three.

The Glendon Association also has been a consulting expert for Caltrans and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge barrier project.

“We provided Caltrans with research and information as to why limiting access to a lethal means of suicide is important,” Firestone said. “The Sheriff’s Department became concerned about the issue because it endangers the lives of officers, and it is very traumatic when an officer can’t save someone’s life.”

Founded in Los Angeles 30 years ago, the Glendon Association moved to Santa Barbara 20 years ago.

“We found that Santa Barbara nonprofits are more cooperative in terms of collaborating with other groups,” Firestone said. “It’s harder to do in a bigger city like Los Angeles where people seem too busy to collaborate.”

Community forums on violence and suicide prevention have been held every year by the Glendon Association, but the townhall-style meeting had to be cut last year because of a lack of funding. Apart from a few small grants, most of the Glendon Association’s funding comes from individual donors.

Despite the recent cutbacks in funding, Carvalho maintains that sound mental health is crucial to the well-being of both individuals and a community.

“Mental health is stigmatized. If someone in your family has a mental illness, they’re stigmatized,” she said. “It’s important to shatter those myths, especially myths about suicide. If our minds are not healthy, it’s hard for our bodies to be healthy. It’s very important for people to be educated about mental health and well-being.”

“Mental health issues affect all other areas of life,” Firestone added. “They also impact relationships and how they people raise their children. If we can help people with these issues, we can make the world a more compassionate and caring place.”

Click here for more information about the Glendon Association or to make a contribution, or call 805.681.0415. Become a fan of the Glendon Association on Facebook.

